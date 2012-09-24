NEW DELHI, Sept 24 Indian states will assume half of power distributors' debt under a bailout plan approved by the federal cabinet on Monday, while the remainder will be restructured, a government statement said.

Years of populism, corruption and mismanagement have driven the power distributors, most of them state-owned, deep into the red.

