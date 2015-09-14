NEW DELHI, Sept 14 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi is set to meet bosses of loss-making electricity
utilities on Monday to debate a rescue package for a sector
whose vast debts weigh on the banking system and undermine
promises to provide power for all.
The government has identified $66 billion of troubled debt
held by state-run utilities as a major obstacle to efforts to
speed up growth in Asia's third-largest economy, hurting both
credit growth and industrial performance.
Modi earned praise for fixing the power sector in Gujarat
state when he was chief minister. A national solution would
burnish his reputation after a series of setbacks to his agenda
of economic reform in recent months.
The pressure to act is rising as a three-year financial
restructuring package introduced in 2012 comes to an end, with
the utilities still selling power to consumers at below the cost
of production and ignoring rampant theft.
The prime minister will chair a meeting with finance
ministry officials and the head of individual state distribution
companies, a top government source and an official in the power
ministry told Reuters.
The government has not made public the contours of the
package, but options under discussion include allowing states to
take over debts of distribution companies to ease their
financial crunch, in return for a renewed clampdown on
electricity losses.
Utilities' weak finances mean they cannot buy in more power
or invest in transmission lines that are needed if Modi is to
get power flowing to industry and to the 300 million Indians
living without electricity.
India has doubled energy generation capacity in the last
decade, helping to more than halve its peak power deficit, but
transmission and distribution have remained largely unreformed,
leading to regular blackouts across large swathes of the country
and debts that threaten the health of the banking system.
A fifth of India's electricity still goes unpaid for.
"The poor financial health of the distribution utilities has
the potential to make all investments made in the electricity
value chain unviable," said Umesh Agrawal, a power expert at
PwC.
"A comprehensive set of measures targeting efficiency
improvements as well as setting tariffs to recover costs is
required to prevent the situation becoming worse," he said.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Krishna N. Das; Writing by
Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Robert Birsel)