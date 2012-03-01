NEW DELHI, March 1 India's panel of
ministers on economic affairs have deferred a decision on duties
for imported power equipment, heavy industries minister Praful
Patel said.
In February 2010, a high-ranking government body, had
recommended imposition of a 10 percent import duty and 4 percent
special additional duty on all imported power gears,
mainly targeted at curbing imports from China.
At present, there is no duty on imported power gears for
projects above 1 GW, while a 5 percent duty is applicable on
imported power gears for projects below 1 GW.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty in NEW DELHI and Ketan Bondre in
MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)