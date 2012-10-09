UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
NMDC to cut iron ore prices by up to 11 pct for Oct - PTI in Business Line
----------
Apollo Health plans to expand branded clinics five-fold - Mint
----------
Tata Steel shifts focus to India to beat Europe slowdown - Mint
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders