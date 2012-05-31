BP says 2016 oil output at Azeri projects down to 630,000 bpd
BAKU, Feb 21 Oil output at BP-led oilfields in Azerbaijan in 2016 edged down to 630,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 634,000 bpd a year ago, BP-Azerbaijan said on Tuesday.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Dubai firm set to buy Bennett Coleman's payments services unit - Business Standard
----
Bharti Softbank JV buys stake in social media startup - Economic Times
----
Monsoon may hit India 4-5 days late - Economic Times
----
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Harichandan Arakali)
BAKU, Feb 21 Oil output at BP-led oilfields in Azerbaijan in 2016 edged down to 630,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 634,000 bpd a year ago, BP-Azerbaijan said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 21 Anglo American will walk away from its El Soldado copper mine in Chile if it cannot agree a permit for a redesign of the operation, Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said on Tuesday.
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds detail, background, updates shares)