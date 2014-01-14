UPDATE 1-Canadian, Kuwaiti investors take stake in UK's Thames Water
* No financial details disclosed (Adds detail from two statements, adds quotes, background, bullet points)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* No financial details disclosed (Adds detail from two statements, adds quotes, background, bullet points)
* Walter investment management corp. Announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 highlights and financial results
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision eyed (Adds detail, quotes, updates prices)