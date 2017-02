----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Global private equity shying away from India - Times of India

link.reuters.com/sug69s

----------

Court orders Gujarat to convert all cars to gas - Times of India

link.reuters.com/qug69s

----------

Unitech moves to block Telenor JV rights issue - Business Line

link.reuters.com/hug69s

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)