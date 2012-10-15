UPDATE 3-RWE aims to restore dividend this year after record loss
* Scraps dividend for ordinary shares for second straight year
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON Feb 22 Oil giant Saudi Aramco is believed to be the front-runner to buy Turkish fuel stations business Petrol Ofisi from Austrian oil group OMV , sources familiar with the matter said.
NEW DELHI, Feb 22 India plans to auction some oil exploration blocks by June and will allow bidders to carve out areas where they want to drill in order to attract greater interest, a government official told Reuters on Wednesday.