BRIEF-Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Ciber
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
