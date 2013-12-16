UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 9
March 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 21 points at 7,314 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
March 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 21 points at 7,314 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* ShFE nickel slumps 5 pct on hopes Philippines mine cuts to ease
* Founders and management team of creative minds consulting will join Hoylu in March 2017. Source text for Eikon: