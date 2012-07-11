----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Reliance Power gets $1.1 bln loans from China-Asian Wall Street Journal

link.reuters.com/jas39s

Nalco plans to invest $2 bln in power generation-Bloomberg

link.reuters.com/vyr39s

Ranbaxy CEO says aims to expand U.S. sales-AP in Mint

link.reuters.com/tyr39s

Niko raises Surat gas price, slams government-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/ryr39s

MCX gets approval to launch stocks trading-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/qyr39s

Malaysia's Maxis in talks to sell Indian unit Aircel-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/pyr39s

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)