UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Lenders approve Mudra Lifestyle loan recast - Economic Times
----
West Bengal opposes Nokia plant closure - Economic Times
----
Germany's Fraport may sell Delhi Airport stake - Economic Times
----
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled By Harichandan Arakali)
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
NEW YORK, Feb 20 A leading U.S. conservative conference rescinded its invitation to provocative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and a publisher canceled his book deal on Monday after old internet videos of him recirculated in which he discusses pedophilia.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Feb 20 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday named Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as his new national security adviser, choosing a military officer known for speaking his mind and challenging his superiors.