PREVIOUS ITEMS
Force Motors in talks with Gujarat for new factory - Mint
Rich investors cut equity funds exposure- Hindustan Times
IOB may need $1.8 bln to meet Basel-III norms-Business Line
Tata Communications to expand in South East Asia - Economic
Times
HSBC may not absorb all RBS India staff - Economic Times
Germany's RHI may buy Orient Refractories for $112 mln -
Economic Times
Kavveri Telecom eyes $20 mln PE funding - Business Standard
Godrej Properties to treble projects in 2012/13 - Business
Standard
Orient Green Power to invest $347 in wind farm energy -
Business Standard
FDI in insurance likely to remain 26 pct - Business Standard
Jet freezes expat pilot hiring - Business Standard
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)