INDIA PRESS-BSNL offers to share 24,000 telecom towers with Reliance's Infotel-Financial Express
Air India to offer voluntary retirement scheme to 5,000 staff-Mint
Reliance Capital plans mega fund for super-rich-Business Standard
U.S. PE firm NEA to invest 840 mln rupees in Trishe Developers-Economic Times
Nalco in talks to buy Indonesia's Inalum-PTI in Business Line
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
