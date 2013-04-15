UPDATE 1-Cobham to raise 500 mln stg from investors to shore up balance sheet
* Says rights issue will reduce debt ratio, reassure customers
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
ONGC likely to find more oil reserves in Mumbai offshore - Economic Times
()
----------
Apple India's revenue seen topping $1 bln this year - Economic Times
()
----------
Proposed US immigration bill could hurt Indian outsourcing deals - Mint
()
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says rights issue will reduce debt ratio, reassure customers
March 2 British medical devices firm ConvaTec on Thursday reported a 8 percent increase in operating profit for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 helped by an increase in gross margins that was ahead of target.
LONDON, March 2 Merlin Entertainments said it had seen a boost in the number of European tourists who were taking advantage of the weak pound after Brexit to visit its London attractions including Madame Tussauds, lifting its confidence for 2017.