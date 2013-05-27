----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

IL&FS, Stanchart PE plan $600 mln infrastructure fund - Mint

()

----------

Coal India share sale on hold as workers oppose - Economic Times

()

----------

SpiceJet to expand overseas flights for higher returns - Economic Times

()

----------

Malaysia's Maxis Comm to invest up to $900 mln in Aircel - Times of India

()

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.