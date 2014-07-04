GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil down again, dollar steady as pivotal week for markets gets underway
* Fed, G20, Dutch elections and potential Article 50 trigger ahead
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Fed, G20, Dutch elections and potential Article 50 trigger ahead
* Rosneft sees "significant risk" OPEC won't extend cuts (Adds quotes, context)
* Delta successfully completes cash tender offer for additional shares of Grupo Aeroméxico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: