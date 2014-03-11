BRIEF-Invuity announces new debt agreement
* Invuity inc says increases borrowing capacity to up to $50 million
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* Invuity inc says increases borrowing capacity to up to $50 million
* Files for common stock offering of up to $12.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mkKYVI) Further company coverage:
* Cachet financial solutions inc - on march 10, 2017, co entered into an underwriting agreement with lake street capital markets, llc as underwriter