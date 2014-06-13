BRIEF-Novan Inc says William L. Hodges appointed as interim CFO
* Novan Inc - William L. Hodges appointed as interim chief financial officer
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Novan Inc - William L. Hodges appointed as interim chief financial officer
* Vital Therapies announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BUCHAREST, March 22 Romania wants Brussels to relocate its pan-European drug regulator EMA to Bucharest from London after Brexit, the government said on Wednesday, hoping that the fact that it still hosts no EU watchdogs will help make it an attractive candidate.