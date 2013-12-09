BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's second-largest bank VTB said on Wednesday its net profit rose 39 percent, year-on-year, to 17.5 billion roubles ($300 million) in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' expectations.
LONDON, March 1 British house price rises unexpectedly picked up speed in February, recovering from the weakest month for more than a year in January, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.