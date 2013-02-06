BRIEF-Airway Therapeutics secured $6.3 million in bridge financing from new, existing investors
* Airway Therapeutics says has secured $6.3 million in bridge financing from new and existing investors
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Warren Buffett-backed FlightSafety to begin India ops - Times of India
----------
Macquarie Cap to raise $1.1 bln, partly invest in India infrastructure - Economic Times
----------
Authorities ask companies to explain lower tax payments - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* Airway Therapeutics says has secured $6.3 million in bridge financing from new and existing investors
FRANKFURT, March 6 Two pairings of private equity groups are considering bids for Stada that would value the German generic drugmaker at up to 4.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
* Seoul metal holdings co ltd reports 5.2 percent stake in chicago rivet & machine co as of feb 23 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mtSa4C Further company coverage: