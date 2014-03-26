Nikkei withers, whipped by strong yen and Wall Street losses
* Shares further undermined by report of N. Korean missile launch
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* Shares further undermined by report of N. Korean missile launch
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and to rush to safe havens such as gold and government bonds.
MELBOURNE, March 22 London copper dropped with other commodities on Wednesday as investors shunned risk on doubts over the economic agenda of U.S. President Donald Trump.