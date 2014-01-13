BRIEF-Achaogen Q4 loss per share $1.04
* Achaogen reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* Achaogen reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Celldex provides corporate update and reports full year 2016 results
* Sientra reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results