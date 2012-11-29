EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 21)
BRUSSELS, Feb 21 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Honda to build diesel engine factory in Rajasthan - Economic Times
----------
Indian companies cautious on IT budgets for 2013 - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS, Feb 21 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* CareCredit says terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 21 Lodging real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc offered to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc in a deal worth about $1.27 billion.