UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Tata Steel to invest 400 mln pounds in Corus unit in FY13 - Economic Times
----------
Aditya Birla Grp to invest 60 bln rupees in solar power - Economic Times
----------
Maruti's Manesar plant to reach full production by mid-Oct - Economic Times
----------
India eyes new $40 bln global generic drugs market - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders