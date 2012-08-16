BRIEF-Biogened Q4 net profit lowers to 71,829 zlotys YoY
* Q4 revenue 5.9 million zlotys ($1.45 million) versus 7.7 million zlotys year ago
* Starts research and development tests in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Q4 revenue 162,324 zlotys ($39,846.82) versus 984,281 zlotys a year ago