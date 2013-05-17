BRIEF-China Resources Sanjiu Medical and Pharmaceutical to pay 1.6 yuan per 10 shares as div payment for FY 2016
March 10 China Resources Sanjiu Medical and Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 13.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says it plans to transfer entire relative assets in manufacturing branch with net value of about 155.4 million yuan, to its wholly owned pharma unit