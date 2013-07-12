BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Transaction seeks to take place by end of Q2 of fiscal year 2017