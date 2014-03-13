Platinum Equity raises new $6.5 bln global buyout fund
March 13 Platinum Equity LLC said on Monday it had finished raising a new $6.5 billion global buyout fund, its largest ever, underscoring healthy investor demand for private equity investments.
NEW YORK, March 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co has sent some wealth management customers letters this month notifying them that they will be moved to the firm's self-directed platform soon ahead of a pending Labor Department retirement regulation, the bank said on Monday.
* Befimmo crystallises value by granting a 99-year leasehold on Brederode complex