Nikkei retreats on pause in weak yen trend; financials extend outperformance
* As of Feb 10, cos' pretax profit rose 9 pct on year - Mizuho
Mirae, Vanguard eye ING's India mutual fund - Economic Times
Airbus plans innovation centre in Bangalore - Times of India
Serious Fraud office to investigate Reebok India - Mint
Honda may delay production at Rajasthan plant - Mint
Hindustan Construction to sell non-core assets - Mint
Hindustan Aeronautics to make multi-role aircraft with Russian firm - Economic Times
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Harichandan Arakali)
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.