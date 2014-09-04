UPDATE 2-NYSE Arca to review closing prices, trading to resume Tuesday
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Derek Francis in Bangalore)
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
SYDNEY, March 21 Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd , the country's No. 2 airline, said it would run five return flights a week between the city of Melbourne and Hong Kong, making good on previously disclosed plans to tap the lucrative Chinese travel market.
* Has placed a trading halt on works finance (nz) limited's debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: