BRIEF-Lexaria Bioscience announces intention to complete US$2,500,000 brokered private placement
Macquarie Cap to raise $1.1 bln, partly invest in India infrastructure - Economic Times
Authorities ask companies to explain lower tax payments - Economic Times
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* John Bean Technologies Corp says has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2 million shares of company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share
HOUSTON, March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.