UPDATE 1-Nissan says Ghosn to relinquish CEO role, Saikawa to take helm
* Saikawa serves as Japan auto lobby chief (Recasts, adds details)
Rich investors cut equity funds exposure- Hindustan Times
IOB may need $1.8 bln to meet Basel-III norms-Business Line
Tata Communications to expand in South East Asia - Economic Times
HSBC may not absorb all RBS India staff - Economic Times
Germany's RHI may buy Orient Refractories for $112 mln - Economic Times
Kavveri Telecom eyes $20 mln PE funding - Business Standard
Godrej Properties to treble projects in 2012/13 - Business Standard
Orient Green Power to invest $347 in wind farm energy - Business Standard
FDI in insurance likely to remain 26 pct - Business Standard
Jet freezes expat pilot hiring - Business Standard
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 22 Tesla Inc said on Wednesday its mass-market Model 3 sedan was on track for volume production by September, encouraging investors who see the electric vehicle as the avenue to profitability for the young company.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 59 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit compared to the year-earlier period, hit by higher financial costs.