BRIEF-Daxor Corp says Michael Feldschuh appointed Chairman
* In a unanimous vote Michael Feldschuh was appointed Chairman on Feb 14 - SEC filing
* Zincore regains full ownership of Dolores Porphyry Copper project and exchanges convertible loan for project royalty
* Comtech telecommunications corp. awarded $2.0 million HPA contract