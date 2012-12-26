FDA approves Valeant's drug to treat plaque psoriasis
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 54.9650 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Pandey in Mumbai)
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
* On Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US, Inc. for $56.50 per share in cash