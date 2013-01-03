RBS CEO share awards rise by a quarter to $1.5 million
LONDON, March 8 Royal Bank of Scotland awarded Chief Executive Ross McEwan shares worth almost a quarter more than last year.
------------------------------------------------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Holcim, CRH eyeing controlling stake in Shriram Group's cement unit-Economic Times
------------------------------------------------
Reliance Industries to merge 4 group cos with real estate unit-Business Standard
------------------------------------------------
Lexus defers India debut to beyond 2013-Times of India
------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 8 Royal Bank of Scotland awarded Chief Executive Ross McEwan shares worth almost a quarter more than last year.
FRANKFURT, March 8 Tech companies must rapidly step up information sharing to protect users from prying eyes, a security software executive said on Wednesday after WikiLeaks released a trove of documents detailing the CIA's capacity to hack all manner of devices.
JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South African diversified miner Exxaro Resources will sell its 44 percent stake in chemical maker Tronox to focus on its core mining activities and to fund capital commitments, the company said on Wednesday.