Fitch Removes Humana's Ratings from Rating Watch Positive; Affirms Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed Humana Inc.'s (HUM) ratings from Rating Watch Positive and affirmed the 'BBB' ratings assigned to the company's senior notes and the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings assigned to certain HUM subsidiaries. The Rating Outlooks are Stable. The rating actions follow HUM's announcement that it and Aetna Inc. (AET) have agreed to terminate a merger agreement under which