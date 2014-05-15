BRIEF-Geely Automobile says FY revenue rises 78 pct
* group's board of directors set its sales volume target for year of 2017 at 1 mln units, representing an increase of around 31% over 2016.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
