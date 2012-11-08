UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MUMBAI Nov 8 link.reuters.com/buj83t ---------------
PREVIOUS ITEM
SBI may cut lending rates in 2-3 weeks - Mint
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aditi Shah)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts