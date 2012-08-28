Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Govt likely to launch 50-bln-rupee exchange traded fund - Indian Express
----------
Citi Venture may buy stake in Shriram's cement unit - Times of India
----------
SpiceJet to start flights to China, Riyadh by October - Mint
----------
Manipal Hospitals eyes 10 bln rupees from private equity - Mint
----------
Cipla close to buying Mumbai property for 2.7 bln rupees - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai) (ranjit.gangadharan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22 6180 7240; Reuters Messaging: ranjit.gangadharan.reuters.com@reuters.net))
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)