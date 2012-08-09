UPDATE 2-European Parliament adopts draft reform of carbon market post-2020
* Tough talks with EU governments still ahead (Adds reaction to the vote, details on draft proposal)
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Provogue's realty arm plans IPO - Economic Times
----------
Most states lukewarm to FDI in multi-brand retail - Economic Times
----------
Regulator to consider entry load for mutual funds - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* Tough talks with EU governments still ahead (Adds reaction to the vote, details on draft proposal)
* Europe unsettled by Trump's comments on NATO, Russia (Adds Mattis remarks)
TEPIC, Mexico, Feb 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Rio de Janeiro is sweltering in blazing temperatures as it gears up for its spectacular carnival later this month, but in its northern favelas, the mercury is spiking even higher as hot, tropical air trapped in the narrow concrete alleys causes stifling conditions and a potential rise in health problems.