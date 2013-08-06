UPDATE 1-VW brand to lift profitability as cost cuts work -CEO
* Detailed brand results due on March 14 (Adds detail on 2016 cost savings and background)
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Prashant Mehra in Mumbai)
* Detailed brand results due on March 14 (Adds detail on 2016 cost savings and background)
* FCA CEO says GM remains most attractive tie-up option for him
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)