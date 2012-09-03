UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Reliance Infra to start making cement by month end - Business Standard
----------
Blackstone buys 33 pct stake in Indian fragrance maker - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts