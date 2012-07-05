BRIEF-Cineplex reports Q4 earnings per share $ 0.37
* Q4 revenue c$385.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$407 million
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Bharat Forge, Triveni Engg in race for Shanthi Gears-Economic Times
FDI in multi-brand retail likely after presidential election-Economic Times
* Huntsman says expects earnings in pigments and additives division to improve "meaningfully" in 2017 due largely to price increases in Tio2
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S