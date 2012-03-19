METALS-London copper finds modest support after overnight rout
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Updates prices)
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
FLAG Telecom to raise $1.25-$1.5 bln via Singapore listing-Business Standard
----
Jet, Air India eye ECB route to raise working capital loans by 25 pct-Economic Times
----
Birla to invest 4 bln rupees ramp up food business-Economic Times
----
Honda eyes India as hub for compact diesel car engines-Economic Times
----
Future Group plans 18 deals to cut 78 bln rupees debt-Economic Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Harish Nambiar)
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Updates prices)
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
LONDON, Feb 24 Royal Bank of Scotland reported on Friday a sharp rise in losses as higher misconduct charges and restructuring costs underscored the challenges facing the lender nine years after it required the world's biggest bank bailout.