Sahara Group plans to enter gold retail business-Mint
Karnataka state in gas supply talks with GAIL, HPCL-Business
Standard
Morgan Stanley eyes $200 mln stake buy in Singapore wind
power firm- Times of India
HCC needs to pay 900 mln rupees in 2 weeks to keep standard
status-Economic Times
Regulator scuppers Bajaj Holdings' plan to buy 3 pct in
MCX-Economic Times
Regulator finds financial stress could impinge Kingfisher's
flight safety-Times of India
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Nandita Bose and Harish Nambiar)