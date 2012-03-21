BRIEF-Innovation Medical Management's unit to acquire hospital in Heilongjiang
* Says unit signs agreement to acquire 100 percent stake and debt in a hospital in Heilongjiang for 152.3 million yuan ($22.15 million)
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
IFC to invest $20 mln in Indian clean energy fund-Business Standard
----
PTC India to retain only 5 pct in Indian Energy Exchange-Mint
----
IRDA to decide if LIC should retain more than 10 pct in banks-Economic Times
----
SBI offers customers switch to lower home loan rates-Economic Times
----
SEBI widens 2011 IPO fraud case to include 19 more companies-Economic Times
----
Four states slap 4 bln rupees fine on Reliance Power-Economic Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Harish Nambiar)
* Says unit signs agreement to acquire 100 percent stake and debt in a hospital in Heilongjiang for 152.3 million yuan ($22.15 million)
* Q4 pre-tax loss 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($235,000) versus loss 1.6 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
* Q1 FY 2016/17 total revenues as at Dec. 31, 2016 amounted to 6.867 million euros ($7.25 million) (previous year: 6.865 million euros)