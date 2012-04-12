link.reuters.com/caz57s
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Emirates eyes stake in Indian carriers-Times of India
link.reuters.com/daz57s
Cabinet to decide on goods and services tax network
Thurs-Business Standard
link.reuters.com/baz57s
----
Airlines may import fuel jointly-Business Standard
link.reuters.com/zyx57s
----
Ashok leyland to foray into maid-range truck market in
UK-Business Standard
link.reuters.com/xyx57s
----
DOT may cut Qualcomm's licence period-Business Standard
link.reuters.com/vyx57s
----
Walmart may enter online retail in India-Business Standard
link.reuters.com/wyx57s
----
Manipal Hospitals looks to raise 1.5 bln rupees from PE
funds-Mint
link.reuters.com/syx57s
----
Mahindra to launch hybrid vehicle in 3 years-Mint
link.reuters.com/ryx57s
----
Coal India may raise prices under TCI pressure-Economic
Times
link.reuters.com/nyx57s
----
Supreme Court asks capital markets regulator to reconsider
MCX plea-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/myx57s
----
India Hospitality buys UK's Adelie for 18 bln
rupees-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/kyx57s
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)