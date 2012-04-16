Italy says 2,500 boat migrants rescued at sea in three days
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.
HSBC may call off India deal to buy RBS w/o branches-Business Standard
TCI to initiate legal action against Coal India-Economic Times
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Reporting by Aditi Shah)
SEATTLE, Feb 23 Boeing Co's commercial airplanes division is "not competitive" under current U.S. tax rules and the company is using its access to the Trump administration to press for changes, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said on Thursday.
Feb 23 United Technologies Corp's Carrier unit expanded a recall of some air conditioners and heat pumps as their power cord plugs can overheat, posing a fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.