link.reuters.com/qyq67s
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Kingfisher in talks with GMR on payment schedule-Business
Line
link.reuters.com/pyq67s
----
PMO asks ministry to look into Sahara issue-Business
Standard
link.reuters.com/kyq67s
----
Income tax dept issues fresh notices to Bharti
Airtel-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/gyq67s
----
Essar Oil in talks with SBI for $1.2 bln more debt-Business
Standard
link.reuters.com/jyq67s
----
Murdoch's Star brand exits Indian news TV-Business Standard
link.reuters.com/hyq67s
--------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Aditi Shah & Subhadip Sircar)